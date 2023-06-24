Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Takes $797,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at $39,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in CarMax by 654.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

CarMax Stock Up 10.2 %

KMX opened at $86.29 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.56.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.