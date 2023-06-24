Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches Market Cap of $219.33 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $219.33 million and $41.44 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $12.52 or 0.00041053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 13% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00096583 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00023492 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000758 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000814 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000140 BTC.
About Bitcoin Gold
Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
