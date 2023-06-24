Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24.10

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00096693 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00041192 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00023523 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000817 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

