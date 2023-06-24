BITICA COIN Price Hits $0.0790 on Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $1,798.05 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00019990 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013891 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,519.59 or 1.00062163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.06750205 USD and is up 11.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,184.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

