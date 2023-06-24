Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) COO Kristine Anderson Sells 5,064 Shares of Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $557,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $7,882,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH stock opened at $107.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $85.54 and a 12-month high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAH. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $159,500,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6,926.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,576 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

