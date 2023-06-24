Bradda Head Lithium (LON:BHL) Stock Price Down 2%

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (LON:BHL – Get Rating) shares dropped 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.85 ($0.06). Approximately 47,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,335,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.95 ($0.06).

Bradda Head Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £18.94 million and a PE ratio of -242.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.25.

Get Bradda Head Lithium alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bradda Head Lithium

In other news, insider James (Jim) Mellon acquired 8,000,000 shares of Bradda Head Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £400,000 ($511,836.21). Corporate insiders own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bradda Head Lithium

Bradda Head Lithium Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of lithium mining projects in the United States. It holds 100% interests in Basin East located in central western Arizona, which covers an area of approximately 3.78 square kilometers (km2); Basin West consists of 65 placer mining and 72 lode claims that cover an area of approximately 6.02 km2 situated in central western Arizona; and Wikieup project comprises 120 federal placer mining claims and 225 lode claims, which covers an area of approximately 27.87 km2 located in the Mohave County, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bradda Head Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bradda Head Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.