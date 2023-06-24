Bravo Mining (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bravo Mining (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Bravo Mining from C$4.10 to C$4.80 in a report on Monday, June 12th.
Bravo Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BRVMF opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Bravo Mining has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.72.
Bravo Mining Company Profile
Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.
