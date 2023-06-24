Bridge Advisory LLC Acquires 7,569 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFCF. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $45.03.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

