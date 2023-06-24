Bridge Advisory LLC Buys 46,437 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,437 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $7.66 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

