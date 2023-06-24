Bridge Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Bridge Advisory LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

CGW opened at $50.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $990.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.27.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

