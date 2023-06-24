Bridge Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 280.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,414 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

