Brokerages Set Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) PT at $222.76

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.76.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $157.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.