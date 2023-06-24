Brokerages Set International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Target Price at $60.60

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

International Seaways Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE INSW opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.03. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $287.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.30 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 54.60% and a return on equity of 39.81%. On average, analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.30%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In related news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $36,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,264.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $154,910. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways during the first quarter valued at $718,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 5.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 84.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 93,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 43,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 12.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

