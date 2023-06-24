Brokerages Set Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target at $7.66

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.66.

OLPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Cowen downgraded Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Olaplex from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of OLPX opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 7.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. Olaplex has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $18.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $113.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,668,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

