Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives $43.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BIP opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 438.30 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $43.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.34.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,912.74%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

