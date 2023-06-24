Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys 560 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:O traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $58.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,096,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,153. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.16.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on O. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.03.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

