Buckley Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after acquiring an additional 890,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 312.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MSCI by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 467,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 645.7% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,718,000 after purchasing an additional 279,588 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MSCI Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:MSCI traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $465.15. 737,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,095. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $480.47 and a 200-day moving average of $505.59. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50.
MSCI Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.60%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.50.
About MSCI
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.
See Also
- Get a free research report on MSCI from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than MSCI
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.