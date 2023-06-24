Buckley Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after acquiring an additional 890,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 312.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MSCI by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 467,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 645.7% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,718,000 after purchasing an additional 279,588 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $465.15. 737,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,095. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $480.47 and a 200-day moving average of $505.59. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.50.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

