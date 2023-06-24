Buckley Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $600.56.

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUM stock traded down $10.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $445.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,712. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $504.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $435.00 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.38%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

