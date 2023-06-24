Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for about 1.5% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.58. 8,226,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,128,663. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of -63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.