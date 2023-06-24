Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $869,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.45. 2,640,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,277. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average is $76.03.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

