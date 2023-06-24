Buckley Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,113 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,912,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,445. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $83.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

