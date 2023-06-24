Buckley Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.42. 2,192,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,856. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $119.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.