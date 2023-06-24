Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Purchased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $157.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.60. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.76.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

