Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.35. Calithera Biosciences shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 7,085 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

