Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) – Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, June 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$430.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$406.30 million.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research set a C$10.15 price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from a “tender” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.91.

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$7.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.08. The company has a market cap of C$793.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of C$6.24 and a 12-month high of C$11.80.

Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.31%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

