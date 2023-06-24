Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at TD Securities

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CF. Fundamental Research set a C$10.15 target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Cormark upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from a tender rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.91.

Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$7.98 on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of C$6.24 and a 1-year high of C$11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$793.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64.

Canaccord Genuity Group ( TSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$430.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$406.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.285489 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.31%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

