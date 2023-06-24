Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Rating) shares rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 31,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 27,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Canada One Mining Trading Up 9.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$2.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12.

About Canada One Mining

(Get Rating)

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada One Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada One Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.