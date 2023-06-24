Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises about 2.0% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CNI opened at $117.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $129.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Susquehanna increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

