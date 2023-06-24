CannabisCoin Hits Market Cap of $447,948.52 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $447,948.52 and $4.94 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 15% higher against the dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,520.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00290285 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.57 or 0.00640773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012874 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.64 or 0.00513235 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00060393 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

