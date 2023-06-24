Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 659.1% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,532,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,601 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 125.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 78,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 72.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.91. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

