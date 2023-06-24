Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.96

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2023

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASTGet Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $5.31. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 610,727 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAST. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Down 10.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $249.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.