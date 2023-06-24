Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.96

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $5.31. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 610,727 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAST. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Down 10.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $249.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

