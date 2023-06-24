Cascade Investment Group Inc. Buys 13,993 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs BDC makes up approximately 1.1% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cascade Investment Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 164,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares in the last quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 18,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, insider David Miller purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $263,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $18.16.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.34 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 10.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 439.02%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.