Cascade Investment Group Inc. Has $793,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 104.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Newmont Stock Performance

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $41.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $64.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.42%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

