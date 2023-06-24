Cascade Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.7% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

