Cascade Investment Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 547 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 547 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $484.72 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74. The stock has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $401.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.03.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.