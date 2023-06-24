Cascade Investment Group Inc. Sells 296 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Coca-Cola by 9.3% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $61.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

