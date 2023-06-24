Cascade Investment Group Inc. Trims Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 45,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $422,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,776.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $31.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $45.75.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 108.64%.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.