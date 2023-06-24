Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Truist Financial

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 38.76%. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 58,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $962,892.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,212.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 58,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $962,892.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,212.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,367 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,770. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

