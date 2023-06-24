Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.68.

Centene Trading Down 0.7 %

CNC opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. Centene has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $98.53.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Centene by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Centene by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Centene by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after acquiring an additional 206,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

