CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.22

Shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.22 and traded as low as $15.41. CF Bankshares shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 3,938 shares trading hands.

CF Bankshares Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $81.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $13.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Bankshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 74,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 30,071 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Bankshares by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 33,015 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in CF Bankshares by 92.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 83,333 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in CF Bankshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 177,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 149,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

