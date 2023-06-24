Channel Wealth LLC Invests $767,000 in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,648,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total transaction of $1,272,505.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,966,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total value of $327,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,672 shares in the company, valued at $20,223,810.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total transaction of $1,272,505.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,966,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,159 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.27. 917,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.07. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.04 and a 12-month high of $247.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. ResMed’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.