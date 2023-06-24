Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,734 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.3% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 635,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,801,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.4% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day moving average is $98.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.