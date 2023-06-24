Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 87.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NPO. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

EnPro Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

NPO stock opened at $125.84 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $128.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.56.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.76%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.