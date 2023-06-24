Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $19.88 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,122 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $109.52 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average of $119.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. OTR Global cut shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $154.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

