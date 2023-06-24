Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $9,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 290,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,115,000 after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 54,094 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $141.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

