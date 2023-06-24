Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,372 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 319,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,372 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $13,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,070,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in nVent Electric by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,722,000 after buying an additional 33,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Greg Scheu purchased 4,700 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.23 per share, for a total transaction of $203,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,828 shares in the company, valued at $727,474.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greg Scheu bought 4,700 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.23 per share, for a total transaction of $203,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,474.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $98,380.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,644 shares of company stock worth $1,115,024. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

NYSE NVT opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

