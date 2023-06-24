Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 885 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,113 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $131.83 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.41 and a 200-day moving average of $156.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

