Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Makes New $340,000 Investment in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. XPEL makes up about 0.3% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC lifted its position in XPEL by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in XPEL by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after buying an additional 88,412 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 538,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after acquiring an additional 269,418 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEL opened at $80.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.91. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 37.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XPEL shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $707,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 603,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,722,623.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $177,244.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,175,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,284,863.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $707,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 603,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,722,623.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,356 shares of company stock worth $15,834,214 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

