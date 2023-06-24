CI Financial (CIFAF) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF – Get Rating) is one of 1,202 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CI Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. CI Financial pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.6% and pay out 1,266.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CI Financial is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial N/A N/A N/A CI Financial Competitors 362.57% 7.33% 4.99%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial N/A N/A 6.16 CI Financial Competitors $512.41 million $20.19 million 27.49

This table compares CI Financial and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CI Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CI Financial. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CI Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI Financial Competitors 1243 5301 6766 110 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 97.10%. Given CI Financial’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CI Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.9% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CI Financial peers beat CI Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts. The Asset Administration segment involves commissions and fees earned on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products and ongoing service to clients. It offers services through brokers, independent financial planners, and insurance advisors. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.