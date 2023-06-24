Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) & Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Head to Head Survey

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Rating) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cineverse and Netflix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cineverse 0 0 0 0 N/A Netflix 3 10 24 0 2.57

Cineverse presently has a consensus price target of $180.00, indicating a potential upside of 8,471.43%. Netflix has a consensus price target of $370.22, indicating a potential downside of 12.69%. Given Cineverse’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cineverse is more favorable than Netflix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

89.7% of Netflix shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cineverse shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Netflix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cineverse and Netflix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cineverse -13.30% -24.40% -8.31% Netflix 13.16% 20.43% 8.75%

Risk & Volatility

Cineverse has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netflix has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cineverse and Netflix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cineverse $56.05 million 0.35 $2.21 million ($1.00) -2.10 Netflix $31.91 billion 5.91 $4.49 billion $9.30 45.59

Netflix has higher revenue and earnings than Cineverse. Cineverse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netflix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Netflix beats Cineverse on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cineverse

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, powered by its proprietary technology platform. The company features brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. It entertains consumers worldwide by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels, and technology services to media, retail, and technology companies. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Corp. and changed its name to Cineverse Corp. in May 2023. Cineverse Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc. provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices. The company has approximately 231 million paid members in 190 countries. Netflix, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

